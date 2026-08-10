NSDC to strengthen its capabilities - Zelenskyy briefed by Klymenko

The National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine will strengthen its capabilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this after receiving a report from NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.

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Expansion of NSDC functions

"We have planned to strengthen the capabilities of the NSDC. In addition to its usual function of coordinating processes in Ukraine’s security and defence sector, a more realistic assessment of all aspects of our state’s resilience is needed," Zelenskyy emphasised.

He noted that responses to industrial emergencies, efforts to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes, and tasks related to preparing regions and communities for winter and the associated challenges must be carried out much more promptly.

Read more: NSDC approves Kyiv Resilience Plan, implementation already underway – Klymenko

Personnel and organisational changes

In addition, the head of state approved the necessary organisational and personnel decisions.

"We agreed to change approaches to setting the agenda and monitoring the implementation of decisions by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff and the NSDC. We also identified measures to improve Ukraine’s results in cybersecurity and information resilience, as well as in countering Russian information operations," the President said.

Read more: Fedorov turns down NSDC post offered by Zelenskyy – FT