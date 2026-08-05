NSDC approves Kyiv Resilience Plan, implementation already underway – Klymenko

Today, August 5, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved the Kyiv Resilience Plan. Its implementation has already begun.

NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Approval of the plan for the capital

According to Klymenko, during the NSDC meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officials reviewed the implementation progress of comprehensive resilience plans for individual regions and cities.

He noted that last winter was one of the most difficult tests Ukraine had faced, while stressing that the experience gained must be used to prepare for the next autumn and winter period.

"That is why, in March this year, the NSDC approved comprehensive resilience plans for regions and individual cities. Today, we analyzed the progress of their implementation and identified priority steps that should strengthen the country’s preparedness for new challenges... NSDC members also approved the Kyiv Resilience Plan, whose implementation has already begun," Klymenko said.

According to him, amid Russia’s continued strikes on energy and critical infrastructure, "our task is to be prepared for any scenario."

"First and foremost, this concerns the uninterrupted operation of electricity, heating and water supply systems. Every responsible official must ensure the implementation of the approved resilience plans and bear personal responsibility for the outcome," the NSDC secretary said.

Read more: Enemy struck "Nova Poshta" sorting center in Kyiv with cluster munitions: three dead, eight wounded, - statement from company

Air defense and shelters are priorities

Klymenko also said that during the NSDC meeting, the president placed particular emphasis on protecting critical infrastructure facilities and strengthening air defense capabilities.

"The absolute priority is expanding the network of shelters. Some work has already been done, including with the participation of international partners, but it needs to be accelerated. People must have safe places to shelter during attacks," Klymenko stressed.

He added that "the time remaining before the start of the heating season must be used as effectively as possible."

"The resilience of the state, the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure and, most importantly, the safety of our people depend on this," the NSDC secretary said.

Background

It was previously reported that Vitali Klitschko was initiating an NSDC meeting on the implementation of the resilience plan.

Watch more: Zelenskyy holds NSDC meeting on implementation of resilience plans: Some cities and regions are lagging behind. VIDEO