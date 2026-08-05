Enemy struck "Nova Poshta" sorting center in Kyiv with cluster munitions: three dead, eight wounded, - statement from company

On the night of August 4, a Nova Poshta sorting center in Kyiv was destroyed as a result of a massive enemy attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the company’s press centre.

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The enemy struck with cluster munitions

As noted, the enemy has once again committed a war crime against the civilian population by using cluster munitions.

"Three people were killed in the attack: two drivers from a partner carrier and one employee of a subcontractor. Eight more people were injured. We are in constant contact with their families and are providing all necessary assistance and support," the statement reads.

An assessment of the consequences of the enemy attack is currently underway. "Nova Poshta" will compensate customers for the full declared value of the damaged shipments and will contact each one to provide details regarding the reimbursement.

"Despite yet another attack, ‘Nova Poshta’ continues to operate throughout Ukraine. Over the years of full-scale war, we have built a resilient operational system that allows us to ensure business continuity even under the most challenging conditions. The current status of shipments and their tracking information are available in the mobile app and on the company’s official website," the company added.

Read more: Zelenskyy after massive strike: Partners who are not ready to help with air defense may impose sanctions

It was previously reported that a "Nova Poshta" branch was destroyed in the Obolon district of Kyiv as a result of an attack by the Russian Federation.

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Fatalities were discovered on a railway platform in the Brovary district.

It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.

Watch more: Launch of 6 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Russian territory. VIDEO