’Nova Poshta’ branch has been destroyed in Obolon district of Kyiv as result of Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv, Russian troops virtually destroyed a ‘Nova Poshta’ branch in the Obolon district of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing media sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

The media are also publishing harrowing footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack.







Read more: Russian strike on Brovary district: bodies found on railway platform, – "UZ"

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Watch more: 14 people were killed and 27 injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS