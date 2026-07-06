Klitschko initiates NSDC meeting on implementing resilience plan

Kyiv sees no evidence of the government’s involvement in implementing the capital’s resilience plan; in particular, there is no documented confirmation that the government has allocated 10 billion hryvnias for the plan’s measures. City officials are demanding an immediate meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on this issue, as the capital’s preparations for winter are at risk.

This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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"Kyiv insists on the immediate convening of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and on its consideration of certain joint measures with the government to implement the Comprehensive Plan for the Capital’s Resilience. The government is not fulfilling the agreements—neither regarding 50/50 funding for the plan’s measures, nor regarding organizational issues, nor regarding the legal framework for some of the measures. The latest statements regarding the alleged allocation of 10 billion hryvnias to Kyiv seem strange, as Kyiv has not received any documentary confirmation of this," Vitali Klitschko said.

The mayor noted that the capital is implementing the plan’s measures to the best of its ability—using funds from the city budget as well as by securing foreign and domestic loans. Yet all it hears from the government are vague complaints directed at it.

"The government must take a responsible approach to the issue of the capital’s resilience. Because here, responsibility is shared. After all, the issue of Kyiv’s resilience is a matter of the country’s resilience. We need cooperation on specific, most urgent facilities and projects, as the city’s and its residents’ livelihoods next winter depend on this. We must set aside any political maneuvering!" Klitschko emphasized.

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He also added that Kyiv had identified all priority projects, as well as the necessary funding and resources for their implementation, after revising the plan. He forwarded the plan to the National Security and Defense Council, the government, and the Office of the President. He also highlighted critical issues that cannot be resolved today without government involvement.

"So we are counting on the common sense of the relevant government agencies and, finally, on constructive cooperation," the mayor concluded.

Earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers, the President, and the National Security and Defense Council to accelerate the capital’s preparations for winter. Specifically, it called for finally identifying specific projects for funding and simplifying the procurement process to significantly reduce project implementation timelines.

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