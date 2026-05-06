Government refuses to restore CHP-5 in Kyiv – Klitschko

Kyiv continues to prepare for the next winter. The central authorities, while publicly stating that they will help, do not intend to do so.

This was written on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

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Misunderstanding over restoration of CHP-5

According to him, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development promised government funding and itself proposed contractors for restoration work at CHP-5.

"Now that time has passed, the state is, in effect, washing its hands of the matter. The ministry said, supposedly, that this is only Kyiv’s business. So it is politics again. Kyiv is being driven into a corner. The situation is threatening. After all, this is about how Kyiv residents will get through the winter and how the city will function," the statement reads.

Read more: 1,400 Kyiv high-rises currently without heat: Klytschko announces 0% loans for generators

Another UAH 3 billion must be found urgently

Klitschko also said that in this situation, the capital urgently needs to find another UAH 3 billion. In total, about UAH 9 billion is needed to purchase equipment and create a backup heat supply system for CHP-5.

"At the same time, the capital continues to implement projects both to restore facilities damaged by the enemy and to build a backup heat supply system. Within the funds the city has and with funds borrowed from partners," Klitschko concluded.

Read more: Russian shelling brought Kyiv to brink of disaster, - Klitschko