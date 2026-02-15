Russian shelling brought Kyiv to brink of disaster, - Klitschko

Due to intense Russian shelling over the past two months, Kyiv has found itself on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told the Financial Times about this, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Economic Truth.

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The capital is on the brink of disaster

He told the Financial Times that continuous Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure over the past two months had "brought Kyiv to the brink of disaster."

Right now, the question of our country's future — whether we will survive as an independent country or not — is still open," Klitschko said.

Read on Censor.NET: Another 1,100 high-rise buildings in Kyiv have heat again, says Klitschko

The harshest winter

3.5 million residents of the capital are experiencing the harshest winter since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. Temperatures have dropped below minus 20 degrees Celsius, and Kyiv is covered in a thick layer of ice and snow. Russia has exacerbated the difficulties faced by city residents by launching hundreds of missiles and drones simultaneously, causing widespread power, heating, and water outages.

The bombings targeted three large power plants that supply centralized heating to Kyiv, as well as other energy facilities across the country.

See also: Searches are hindering the work of utility workers restoring heat supply after Russian shelling, says Klitschko