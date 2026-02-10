1,400 Kyiv high-rises currently without heat: Klytschko announces 0% loans for generators

In Kyiv today, nearly 1,400 residential buildings are without heat supply.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Where is there no heat?

In particular, it is noted that more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are without heat, as it is impossible to supply heat to them due to critical damage to the Darnytsia CHP plant. And more than 200 buildings are in various districts, where emergency damage has occurred and is being fixed by municipal services and energy workers.

"To support the residents of the capital in this crisis situation, today the Kyiv City Council must approve a decision to provide a loan for the purchase of generators for the period of martial law and for six months after it is terminated or lifted," he emphasizes.

Read more: Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules - DTEK

Mechanism for purchasing generators

According to him, most of Kyiv’s high-rise buildings do not have sufficient resources to promptly purchase autonomous power sources. Therefore, the plan is to introduce a simplified and fast mechanism of financial support for co-owners of apartment buildings.

"Namely, the provision of targeted interest-free loans for the purchase of generators using funds from the municipal enterprise 'Kyiv Housing Stock Modernization and Development Fund'. These loans are exclusively for generators. They will be available to condominium associations, housing and construction cooperatives, cooperative buildings, and co-owners of buildings where no condominium association or housing and construction cooperative has been established. The loan will be provided at 0% per annum for up to one year," Klytschko clarified.

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