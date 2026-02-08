Kyiv returns to temporary power outage schedules - DTEK

On the morning of February 8, Kyiv will return to temporary power outage schedules.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

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Details

"Energy companies have once again managed to achieve the impossible. Despite the huge electricity shortage, we are returning to temporary schedules in the capital.

You can view them in the chatbot, on the website, or at Kyiv Digital.

Read more: Coming days will be difficult: situation in energy system is extremely complicated, - Ministry of Energy

Heavy shelling on February 7

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country—from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.

Due to the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities have been massively damaged, causing emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect due to the situation.

Read more: Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant has suspended operations due to significant damage, - Mayor Andriieshyn