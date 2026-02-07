Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant has suspended operations due to significant damage, - Mayor Andriieshyn

As a result of a large-scale combined attack carried out on February 7, the supply of water and heat was cut off in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. The Burshtyn thermal power plant, which was hit by Russian troops during the night, suffered significant damage and was temporarily taken out of operation.

This was announced by Burshtyn Mayor Vasyl Andriieshyn, according to Censor.NET.

Details

According to the official, the air strike on the Carpathian region, particularly on Burshtyn, lasted about five hours. Russian troops used Kalibr cruise missiles and other weapons, as well as Shahed strike drones.

"The damage caused by the rocket attacks is very serious. The station is currently at zero. No one knows what will happen next," Andriieshyn said.

There is no heat or water in the city.

The head of the community reported that as of 13:00, there was no heat or water supply in the city. At the same time, he noted that water supply is planned to be restored within a few hours, and heat will be available after assessing the condition of the Burshtyn Thermal Power Plant.

Also, according to the mayor, no damage to civilian objects was recorded as a result of the attack.

See more: There was tough conversation about work of mobile fire groups during Russian attack, - Zelenskyy

Heavy shelling on February 7

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on the night and morning of February 7. Strikes were recorded across the country — from the west to the center and further to the eastern regions.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used:

Russian strategic aviation (in particular, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3);

many Shahed-type drones.

Launches of Kalibr and Zircon missiles were also recorded.

Due to the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities have been massively damaged, causing emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine. Scheduled power outages are currently not in effect due to the situation.