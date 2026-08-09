ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12506 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
2 631 6

Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Advance of Russian forces

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Illinivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region and in Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka

See more: Russians have advanced near Kalenyki in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have advanced in Chasovyi Yar

Author: 

Donetsk region (6086) military actions (3550) Chasiv Yar (261) Bakhmut district (607) Kramatorskyy district (1105) Illinivka (31) DeepState (532)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 