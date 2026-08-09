Russian forces have advanced near Illinivka and in Chasiv Yar, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Advance of Russian forces

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Illinivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region and in Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

See more: Russians have advanced near Kalenyki in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP