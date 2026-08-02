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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region and in Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

mapRussian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. 

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Advances by the occupiers have been recorded 

"The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Zaliznychne (Polohyv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

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See more: Russians have advanced near Kalenyki in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6064) Kirovohrad region (126) Kramatorskyy district (1093) Holovanivskyy district (1) Kostyantynivka (449) Zaliznychne (1) DeepState (528)
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