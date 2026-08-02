8 158 37
Enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region and in Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP
mapRussian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Advances by the occupiers have been recorded
"The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and in Zaliznychne (Polohyv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password