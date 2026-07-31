Russians have advanced near Kalenyki in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kalenyki (Kramatorsk District, Donetsk Oblast)," the report states.

Read more: Ruscists advance near Novomarkove in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pazeno and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP