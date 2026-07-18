Enemy has advanced near Pazeno and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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The Russian Federation’s advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (Bakhmut District, Donetsk region) and Rodynske (Pokrovsk District, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps