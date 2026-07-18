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News Fighting in the east Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has advanced near Pazeno and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Russian Federation’s advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (Bakhmut District, Donetsk region) and Rodynske (Pokrovsk District, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

Війська РФ просунулися біля Пазено

Війська РФ просунулися біля Родинського

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Donetsk region (5999) Bakhmut district (606) Pokrovskyy district (1363) Pazeno (9) Rodynske (77) DeepState (521)
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