Enemy has advanced near Pazeno and Rodynske in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
The Russian Federation’s advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pazeno (Bakhmut District, Donetsk region) and Rodynske (Pokrovsk District, Donetsk region)," the statement reads.
Updated maps
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password