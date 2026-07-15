Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

DeepState project analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Dorozhnie (Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia has intensified its assaults in Hryshyne and is attempting to infiltrate Vasylivka and Novooleksandrivka, – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Watch more: Explosives brought to rear of Russians: unique operation by soldiers of "Rubizh" brigade in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO