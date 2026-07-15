Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
DeepState project analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Dorozhnie (Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.
Updated map
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