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News Updated DeepState maps Situation in the Donetsk region
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Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

DeepState project analysts reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Dorozhnie (Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia has intensified its assaults in Hryshyne and is attempting to infiltrate Vasylivka and Novooleksandrivka, – DeepState. MAP

Updated map

Ворог просунувся біля Дорожнього

Watch more: Explosives brought to rear of Russians: unique operation by soldiers of "Rubizh" brigade in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (5983) Pokrovskyy district (1361) Dorozhnye (4) DeepState (519)
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