Explosives brought to rear of Russians: unique operation by soldiers of "Rubizh" brigade in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers from the National Guard's "Rubizh" Brigade carried out a unique operation to blow up Russian positions in the village of Dorozhne in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a story by Ukrainian Witness.

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Details

The head of intelligence for the 4th Battalion "Freedom Force" of the "Rubizh" brigade says that this was a strategic point for the occupiers due to the presence of a reliable basement and mine.

Even air strikes were ineffective; the facility had to be blown up from the inside.

So, two brigade fighters set off on foot to the Russian positions with explosives.

Watch more: 155th Brigade drones take out three invaders and enemy vehicles in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Dorozhne

Despite its small size, the village of Dorozhne has a large number of basements and workshops where the occupiers could gather.

From here, there is a road to Bilytske and Dobropillia. The continued accumulation of Russians in Dorozhne could ultimately lead to the enemy launching an attack on Dobropillia.

Watch more: Shevchenko–Pokrovsk road becomes corridor of losses for occupiers as Air Assault Forces artillery and drones kill enemy. VIDEO

Unconventional solutions

The use of ground robotic systems did not work. Then the command made an unconventional decision:

"This was done by my scouts, who agreed to this task. We approached it quite sensibly, conducted an analysis, had been carrying out observations for a week, and carried out all the preparatory measures. The scouts practised the approach, retreat, and so on at the training ground," said the head of reconnaissance of the 4th Battalion "Freedom Force" of the "Rubizh" Brigade.

One of the soldiers took a backpack with explosives and went straight to the basement where the occupiers were. Another remained nearby to activate the detonator.

Read more: The enemy has intensified attempts to infiltrate the northern part of Pokrovsk, but the Defence Forces are stopping them, - Operation Task Force "East"

At the same time, the battalion's pilots covered the entire route of the fighters and the final stage of the operation. The fighter successfully left the basement, leaving the backpack with explosives there. The pilots controlled the exit so that the Russians would not throw away the explosives.

The operation was successful. After it, the occupiers stopped communicating with their commanders. FPV drone pilots finally worked on the location where the Russians had gathered.

The head of intelligence emphasised that they managed to destroy the most important Russian gathering point on the front line and prevent the occupiers from advancing towards Dobropillia, the largest city in the agglomeration after Pokrovsk.

Read more: Russia is trying to break through AFUs’ defences in Lyman direction, - AFU