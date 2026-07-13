Russia has intensified its assaults in Hryshyne and is attempting to infiltrate Vasylivka and Novooleksandrivka, – DeepState. MAP

The Hryshyne sector remains a priority for the enemy, where Russian forces are carrying out assault operations using infantry and motorcycles.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing analysts from the DeepState project.

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Infiltration by Russian forces

As noted, there are still several positions in the northern part of the village which the enemy is actively attempting to dislodge. At the same time, the enemy is managing to infiltrate the settlements of Vasylivka and Novooleksandrivka, but these incursions are currently isolated, so the Defence Forces are managing to detect and destroy the Russian infantry.

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Assaults in the direction of Dobropillia

"The enemy is attempting to advance along a line of settlements deep into Ukrainian defences in the direction of Yurivka, exploiting any gaps in the defences caused by insufficient manpower. At the same time, a neighbouring Russian force is conducting active assaults on the cluster of settlements south of Dobropillia," the statement reads.

The situation in Pokrovsk

It is also noted that a large number of enemy forces have been tied down in Pokrovsk, on which the Defence Forces have focused their attention whilst carrying out strike and reconnaissance operations.

"It is precisely these resources that the Russians are directing towards sustained assault operations in the direction of Hryshyne. Active fighting continues on a daily basis. Thankfully, the senior military leadership has finally rejected persistent proposals to draw troops to the outskirts of Pokrovsk and keep them there to give the impression of holding positions," the project’s analysts emphasise.