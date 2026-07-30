Ruscists advance near Novomarkove in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

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Russian advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Russia has advanced in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions, – DeepState

Updated map

Read more: Defense Forces push enemy back near Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoheorhiivka, and Zaporizke – DeepState. MAP