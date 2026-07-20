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Russia has advanced in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions, – DeepState
Russian invaders have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts at DeepState.
"The enemy has advanced near Minkivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
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