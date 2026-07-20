Russia has advanced in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions, – DeepState

Russian invaders have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts at DeepState.

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"The enemy has advanced near Minkivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

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Read more: Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP