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Russia has advanced in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk directions, – DeepState

Russian invaders have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts at DeepState.

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"The enemy has advanced near Minkivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Map update

DeepState: Russians have advanced near Minkivka and Novomarkove
DeepState: Russians have advanced near Minkivka and Novomarkove

Read more: Enemy advances near Dorozhnie in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (6000) Bakhmut district (607) Kramatorskyy district (1064) Novomarkove (6) Minkivka (7) DeepState (522)
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