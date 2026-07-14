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Defense Forces push enemy back near Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoheorhiivka, and Zaporizke – DeepState. MAP

Map of Maliivka

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have made gains in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed the enemy back near Maliivka (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Sichneve (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), Novoheorhiivka (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region), and Zaporizke (a village in the Velykomykhailivka rural community of the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne in Huliaipole direction, - DeepState. MAP

Map of Maliivka
Maliivka

January
Sichneve

Novogeorgievka
Novoheorhiivka

Map of Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizke

"The reduction in territory controlled by the enemy is the result of successful operations by Defense Forces units. For now, enemy personnel are still being detected in the rear areas, so the blue zone will be updated later," DeepState added.

See more: Over June, Russian troops occupied 84 sq. km of Ukrainian territory – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

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Dnipropetrovsk region (2451) Synelnykove district (483) Maliyivka (11) Novoheorhiyivka (3) Sichneve (10) Zaporizke (3) DeepState (518)
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