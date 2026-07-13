Enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne in Huliaipole direction, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have expanded their area of control near the village of Zaliznychne in the Huliaipole sector.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne (Polohivskyi District, Zaporizhzhia Oblast)," the statement reads.

Update of the map

Read more: Syrskyi visits combat units in Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions: steps adjusted to improve operational situation

The Situation on the Huliaipole Front

Over the past month, the Huliaipole front has become one of the hottest spots on the front lines. According to the General Staff, Russian forces have significantly increased the number of assaults in an attempt to advance in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In early July, the General Staff reported nearly daily that there were 25–30 Russian attacks in the Huliaipole sector. Specifically, on July 9, Ukrainian forces repelled 30 assaults in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoselivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, and Charivne.

According to the General Staff, on July 5, the Huliaipole sector, along with the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors,became one of the most intense in terms of the number of combat engagements.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, reported that Russian troops are engaging in 25–30 combat engagements daily, attempting to advance deeper into Ukrainian defensive lines. The situation is most tense near Dobropillia. The enemy is also conducting active operations in the Charivne area, seeking to advance toward Verkhnia Tersa, Novosilka, and Omelnyk.

Over the past few months, the DeepState project has repeatedly documented the occupiers’ advances in this sector. In particular, Russian troops have expanded their zone of control near Zaliznychne, which has paved the way for the current intensification of the offensive.

Despite the intense pace of Russian attacks, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive. According to the latest reports from the General Staff, fighting is ongoing in the areas of Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Staroukrainka, Solodke, Dobropillia, Hirke, and Vozdvyzhivka. The enemy is attempting to expand its foothold and advance deeper into the Zaporizhzhia region, but its assaults are suffering significant losses and are not yielding operational success.