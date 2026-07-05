295 engagements in past 24 hours: the Huliaipillia, Pokrovsk and Sloviansk sectors remain hottest spots on front line, – General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on 4 July 2026, 295 combat engagements were recorded on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, using two missiles, and carried out 58 air strikes, dropping 252 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,799 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,775 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 46 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck seven command posts and six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

The General Staff notes that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,290 personnel. Seven tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 63 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, six ground-based robotic systems, 1,628 unmanned aerial vehicles and 462 enemy vehicles were also destroyed.

Situation in the North

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, three clashes with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out one air strike, dropping one guided bomb, and fired on our troops’ positions and populated areas on 62 occasions.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,409,630 people (+1,290 per day), 12,081 tanks, 45,388 artillery systems, 24,878 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 15 times in the vicinity of the settlements of Starytsia, Synelnykove, Artilne, Kudiivka, Vilcha and in the direction of Khatne, Izbytske, Zarubinka and Sheviakivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks, towards Novoosynove and in the vicinity of Kolisnykivka.

Read more: St. Petersburg oil terminal, Baltic Fleet base and enemy helicopter hit, - General Staff

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, on the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences nine times, attacking towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Stavky, Lyman, Druzhlyubivka, Dibrova and in the areas of Drobysheve and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 25 assaults towards the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, as well as in the areas of Riznykivka and Zakytne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two clashes took place in the Markove area and towards Tykhonivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia and towards Dovha Balka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 31 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Shakove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Hryshyne and towards the settlements of Vilne, Kucheryv Yar, Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka, Shevchenko, Ivanivka and Bilytske," the statement reads.

See also: ‘Russia no longer holds the initiative in the war,’ says Sikorsky

The situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Berezove, Ternove, and Ivanivka.

On the Huliaipillia sector, the occupiers carried out 38 attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, and towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilsk, Hirke, Tsvitkove, Charivne, Verkhnia Tersa, Staroukrainka, and Kosivtseve.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance towards Lukyanivske and Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.