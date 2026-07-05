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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,409,630 people (+1,290 per day), 12,081 tanks, 45,388 artillery systems, 24,878 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceeded 1.409 million military personnel

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,409,630 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 4, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,409,630 (+1,290) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks — 12,081 (+7) units
  • armored combat vehicles—24,878 (+9) units
  • artillery systems—45,388 (+63) units
  • MLRS - 1,916 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems — 1,470 (+1) units
  • aircraft—436 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems — 1,821 (+6) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs — 390,738 (+1,628) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,847 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 116,106 (+462) units
  • special equipment - 4,385 (+0) units

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,408,340 personnel (+1,190 in the last 24 hours), 12,074 tanks, 45,325 artillery systems and 24,869 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12123) Armed Forces HQ (5329) liquidation (3104)
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