Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,408,340 personnel (+1,190 in the last 24 hours), 12,074 tanks, 45,325 artillery systems and 24,869 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,408,340 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 4 July 2026 are approximately:

personnel – approximately 1,408,340 (+1,190) (killed and wounded)

tanks – 12,074 (+1) units

armoured fighting vehicles – 24,869 (+6) units

artillery systems – 45,325 (+100) units

Multiple launch rocket systems – 1,913 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,469 (+6) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

Ground-based robotic systems – 1,815 (+6) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 389,110 (+1,768) units

Cruise missiles – 4,847 (+1) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Vehicles and tankers – 115,644 (+407) units

specialised equipment – 4,385 (+5) units

Read more: 55 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: fiercest fighting in Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff