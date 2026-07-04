Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war stand at approximately 1,408,340 personnel (+1,190 in the last 24 hours), 12,074 tanks, 45,325 artillery systems and 24,869 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,408,340 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 4 July 2026 are approximately:
- personnel – approximately 1,408,340 (+1,190) (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,074 (+1) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 24,869 (+6) units
- artillery systems – 45,325 (+100) units
- Multiple launch rocket systems – 1,913 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,469 (+6) units
- aircraft – 436 (+0) units
- helicopters – 353 (+0) units
- Ground-based robotic systems – 1,815 (+6) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 389,110 (+1,768) units
- Cruise missiles – 4,847 (+1) units
- ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Vehicles and tankers – 115,644 (+407) units
- specialised equipment – 4,385 (+5) units
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