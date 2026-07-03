55 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: fiercest fighting in Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 55 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Neskuchne, Volfyne, Korenok, Kysla Dubyna, Hirky, Ryzhivka, and Khodyne in Sumy region came under attack. Tovstodubove was hit by an air strike.

Situation in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were four combat engagements, two of which are ongoing. The occupiers carried out 16 shelling attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the defense near Khatnie.

In the Kupiansk direction, one enemy attack toward Novoosynove is ongoing.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Russian Armed Forces Space Communications Centre in Moscow region

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Drobyshove and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near Riznykivka and Zakitne. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders carried out one attack toward Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Toretske. Four attacks are still ongoing.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Russian Armed Forces Space Communications Centre in Moscow region

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried eight times to push our warriors from the positions they hold near the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Muravka, and toward the settlements of Ivanivka, Shevchenko, and Serhiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks near Dobropillia and toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka and Charivne.

In the Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions so far.

Situation in the South

No significant changes are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Read more: 184 combat engagements in day: Occupiers attacked most in Sloviansk, Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, General Staff says