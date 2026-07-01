1 070 2
General Staff confirms strike on Russian Armed Forces Space Communications Centre in Moscow region
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed a strike on the Space Communications Centre of the Russian Armed Forces near the settlement of Beloomut in the Moscow region.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Strike on Space Communications Centre of Russian Armed Forces
During an additional analysis of data, the strike on the Space Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Beloomut in the Moscow region on June 26, 2026, was confirmed.
This is the most modernised and powerful communications hub of the armed forces of the aggressor state in Russia's central region.
What exactly was hit?
Ukraine's Defence Forces struck:
- the main technical building,
- large antennas, and
- a tower with parabolic antennas (some of which were destroyed).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password