Drones attacked Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod region. Explosions were also heard in Moscow region

On the night of 18 July, Ukrainian drones attacked targets in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod region, where ammunition is produced. A series of explosions occurred in the Moscow region due to a drone attack.

At least 12 explosions took place in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, according to local residents. According to eyewitnesses, the air defence was targeting UAVs in the area of the local industrial zone.

Rosaviation announced the closure of Nizhny Novgorod airport, which is located about 25 km from Dzerzhinsk.

There is no information yet on the consequences of the attack and its repulsion.

Dzerzhinsk is home to several plants that produce various munitions and semi-finished products for them.

Explosions were also heard in the Moscow region. According to Russian media, citing eyewitnesses, at least three or four explosions were heard over Domodedovo, and bright flashes were seen in the sky. Later, the sounds of explosions were also heard in the area of Istra and near Zvenigorod.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the air defence system shot down several drones heading towards the capital. Emergency services are working at the sites where the wreckage fell. There is currently no information on damage or casualties.

In response to the air threat, Moscow's Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Vnukovo airports have been put under the "Carpet" Plan. At Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, the restrictions were in effect for a short time - from 11:13 p.m. to 11:24 p.m.

