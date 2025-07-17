Chemical plant in Russia’s Tula region halts operations after nighttime drone attack

A chemical plant, Shchekinoazot, in Russia’s Tula region suspended operations following a nighttime drone attack.

It is noted that at least four UAVs struck the plant during the night of July 17, causing a fire.

After the attack, one of the rectification columns was damaged, resulting in depressurization and a fire, according to plant workers.

Additionally, a high-pressure steam pipeline between the storage facility and the thermal power plant was damaged. It transports superheated steam to the production units. The roof of a furnace on the methanol production line was also damaged.

Due to the drone attack, the plant temporarily ceased operations, and employees were evacuated.

The company’s website states that Shchekinoazot is one of Russia’s leading industrial chemical manufacturers. The company produces methanol, caprolactam, mineral fertilizers, and sulfuric acid. It also includes the joint-stock company "Khimvolokno."

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, noted that this is an important enterprise producing ammonia, methanol, and urea. All these substances are the basis for explosives, solid rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.

"Without this plant, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted," he explained.

Recall that during the night of July 17, Russia was attacked by drones, with Voronezh and the Tula region among the targets.