Russia claims to have shot down more than 120 Ukrainian drones

Russia has reported an attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of the occupying country.

According to the ministry, 122 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly shot down on the night of 17 July.

Thus, 43 targets were shot down over the territory of Bryansk region, 38 - over Kursk region, 10 - over Oryol region, 6 - over the territory of Smolensk region, 6 - over Voronezh region, 5 - over Belgorod region, 3 - over the territory of Moscow region, 3 - over Kaluga region, 3 - over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, 2 - over the territory of Leningrad region, 2 - over Lipetsk region, 1 - over Tula region.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that air defence had repelled an attack by three drones on the Russian capital.

It is known that explosions were heard in the Moscow region. Flights were suspended at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport and the "Carpet" regime was introduced.

Voronezh and the Tula region were also under attack.

