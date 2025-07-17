Drones attacked Moscow region: "Carpet" plan declared at airport. PHOTO

On the night of 17 July, explosions were heard in the Moscow region. Flights were suspended at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport and a "carpet" regime was introduced. Unidentified drones heading towards Moscow were spotted in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

As it is known, the sounds of explosions were heard near the villages of Lytkino and Bakeyevo in the city district of Solnechnogorsk. Also, explosions and bright flashes were recorded by residents of the Zelenograd area. In the village of Alabushevo, according to eyewitnesses, there were power outages.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that the air defence forces had allegedly shot down two drones flying towards the capital. He later reported another drone that was destroyed. According to him, emergency services are working at the site where the wreckage fell.

At the same time, Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport introduced a "carpet" regime due to the incident, which involves a temporary suspension of take-offs and landings. As a result, some flights were cancelled.

