UAVs attack Belgorod: Governor Gladkov claims there are dead and injured. PHOTO
The Russian city of Belgorod was attacked by unidentified drones on the evening of 16 July. Local authorities are talking about the dead.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media and confirmed by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
"Belgorod is under attack by enemy drones, one person was killed and five were injured," he said.
Six households were damaged in the attack, and emergency services are working on the ground, Gladkov added.
In addition, the Russian governor showed a video of an allegedly Ukrainian drone being shot down on its approach to the city, with an inscription on the UAV's wing: "With love for the people of Belgorod".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password