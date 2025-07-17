Tula region and Voronezh attacked by drones: defence enterprises under attack. PHOTO

On the night of 17 July, Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, Voronezh and the Tula region were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

On the night of 17 July, at least four explosions occurred in Voronezh, Russia. Eyewitnesses say that the city was attacked by UAVs.

Governor Aleksandr Gusev said that Russian air defence had shot down at least 5 Ukrainian drones. However, one of them crashed into a high-rise building

According to eyewitnesses, the SHOT telegram channel reports that the drone crashed into a building and exploded in the area of Aivazovsky Street on the outskirts of Voronezh.

"Preliminarily, the facade of the building and several apartments were damaged. The debris fell on the cars below. According to eyewitnesses, a 15-year-old teenager was injured," SHOT writes.









Explosions were heard in Novomoskovsk, Tula region. According to the propaganda Telegram channel ASTRA, on the night of 11 July, four defence enterprises in the region were attacked at once.

A fire broke out in the city of Shchyokino, Tula Region, after a UAV attack, according to local residents.

As of the morning of 17 July, at around 06:00 a.m., the threat of drone strikes in the region still remained, warned Governor Dmitry Milyaev .

