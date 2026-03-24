Russia has advanced near Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near the village of Zaliznychne, close to Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Zaliznychne," the report states.

Updated maps

Read more: Enemy has occupied Platonivka and advanced near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Fighting in Zaporizhzhia: latest news

According to the General Staff, active fighting is ongoing in the Zaporizhzhia sector (particularly in the Huliaipole area) – the enemy is carrying out dozens of attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has attacked 16 times in the areas of Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka and Myrne. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Zalyvne, Huliaipilske and Dolynka. One clash is still ongoing.

No active enemy offensive operations have been recorded in the Orikhiv sector. The enemy carried out air strikes on the area around the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

Read more: Occupiers have advanced in Riznykivka and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP