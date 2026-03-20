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Occupiers have advanced in Riznykivka and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in several districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), near Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated maps
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