ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10698 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
2 947 6

Occupiers have advanced in Riznykivka and near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in several districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), near Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Novomarkove (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Ruscists advance near Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState

Updated maps

Russian advance in Riznykivka

Russian Federation advances near Pokrovsk

Russian advance near Novomarkove

Read more: Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5895) Pokrovsk (891) Bakhmut district (605) Kramatorskyy district (1017) Pokrovskyy district (1345) Riznykivka (40) Novomarkove (5) DeepState (512)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 