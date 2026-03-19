Ruscists advance near Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState

Russian occupiers have gained ground in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Enemy forces are advancing near Oleksandrohrad in the Donetsk region.

The occupiers also advanced near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Base of "Rubicon" unit in Donetsk and enemy depots in Vilne have been struck, – SOF. VIDEO