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Ruscists advance near Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState

Russian occupiers have gained ground in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Enemy forces are advancing near Oleksandrohrad in the Donetsk region.

The Russians have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is known?

The occupiers also advanced near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians have advanced in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is known?

Watch more: Base of "Rubicon" unit in Donetsk and enemy depots in Vilne have been struck, – SOF. VIDEO

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Hulyaypole (154) Zaporizhzhia region (2162) Donetsk region (5892) Volnovaskyy district (284) Polohivskyy district (317) Oleksandrohrad (4) DeepState (512)
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