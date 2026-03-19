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Ruscists advance near Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState
Russian occupiers have gained ground in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Enemy forces are advancing near Oleksandrohrad in the Donetsk region.
The occupiers also advanced near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.
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