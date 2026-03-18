Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed back the occupiers near Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy gained ground near two settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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Armed Forces of Ukraine’s gains

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed back the enemy near Berezove (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement says.

Read more: Enemy advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka and in Vasiukivka – DeepState. MAP

Enemy advances

At the same time, Russian forces advanced near Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Kleban-Byk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the statement said.

Read more: Enemy gains ground in Berestok and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region – DeepState