ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10369 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map Fightings in Kramatorsk direction Fighting in the Oleksandrivka direction
3 852 5

Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed back the occupiers near Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy gained ground near two settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Armed Forces of Ukraine’s gains

"Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed back the enemy near Berezove (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement says.

Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove, DeepState says

Read more: Enemy advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka and in Vasiukivka – DeepState. MAP

Enemy advances

At the same time, Russian forces advanced near Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Kleban-Byk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the statement said.

Enemy gains ground in Donetsk region

Enemy gains ground in Donetsk region

Read more: Enemy gains ground in Berestok and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region – DeepState

Author: 

Donetsk region (5887) Dnipropetrovsk region (2392) Synelnykove district (464) Bakhmut district (605) Kramatorskyy district (1015) Berezove (14) Kleban-Byk (3) Fedorivka Druha (7) DeepState (512)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 