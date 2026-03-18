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Defence Forces push back enemy near Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advances in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed back the occupiers near Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy gained ground near two settlements in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
Armed Forces of Ukraine’s gains
"Ukraine’s Defence Forces pushed back the enemy near Berezove (Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the statement says.
Enemy advances
At the same time, Russian forces advanced near Fedorivka Druha (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Kleban-Byk (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), the statement said.
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