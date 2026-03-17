Enemy advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Minkivka and in Vasiukivka – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have gained ground in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Orikhovo-Vasylivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Minkivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and in Vasiukivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yablunivka in Sumy region – DeepState. MAP

Maps



Orihovo-Vasylivka



Minkivka



Vasiukivka

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Huliaipole, - DeepState. MAP