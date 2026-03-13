Russian troops have advanced near Yablunivka in Sumy region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers have gained ground in the Sumy district of the Sumy region.
DeepState monitoring project reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka (Sumy district, Sumy region)," the report states.
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