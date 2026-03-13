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Russian troops have advanced near Yablunivka in Sumy region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have gained ground in the Sumy district of the Sumy region.

DeepState monitoring project reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka (Sumy district, Sumy region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy gains ground in Berestok and near Fedorivka Druha in Donetsk region – DeepState

Yablunivka in Sumy Oblast
Photo: DeepState

Read more: Enemy advances near Piddubne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

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Sumy region (1844) Sumskyy district (404) Yablunivka (7) war in Ukraine (4995) DeepState (512)
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