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Enemy advances near Piddubne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have made gains in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Piddubne (a village in the Komar rural community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region). The area near Chasiv Yar (a city in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the report says.

Read more: Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS

Maps

Piddubne map
Piddubne 

Chasiv Yar map
Chasiv Yar 

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5867) Chasiv Yar (265) Bakhmut district (605) Volnovaskyy district (284) Piddubne (9)
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