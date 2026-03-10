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Enemy advances near Piddubne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces have made gains in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.
Enemy advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Piddubne (a village in the Komar rural community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region). The area near Chasiv Yar (a city in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the report says.
Maps
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