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Enemy has advanced near Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated.The enemy has advanced near Dorozhnianka (a village in the Huliaipole urban community of the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
Map
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