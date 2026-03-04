Enemy has advanced near Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated.The enemy has advanced near Dorozhnianka (a village in the Huliaipole urban community of the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Map



Dorozhnianka

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Markove, Rivne, and Hryshyne, - DeepState. MAP