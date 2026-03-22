Enemy has occupied Platonivka and advanced near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied Platonivka in the Bakhmut district and are advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Platonivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Zakytne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and into the village itself," the report states.

See more: Ruscists advance near Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState

Updated maps

See more: Russians have advanced near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP