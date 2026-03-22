ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8508 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps Update of DeepState map
4 876 33

Enemy has occupied Platonivka and advanced near two settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied Platonivka in the Bakhmut district and are advancing in two districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Platonivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), and has also advanced near Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Zakytne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and into the village itself," the report states.

See more: Ruscists advance near Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState

Updated maps

The enemy has occupied Platonivka

The enemy has advanced near Riznykivka

See more: Russians have advanced near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia region, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy has advanced near Zakytne

The enemy has advanced in Zakytne

Author: 

Donetsk region (5902) Bakhmut district (605) Kramatorskyy district (1018) Platonivka (9) Riznykivka (40) Zakitne (10) DeepState (512)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 