Syrskyi visits combat units in Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions: steps adjusted to improve operational situation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited combat units carrying out missions to repel Russian aggression in the Zaporizhzhia region, in particular in the Orikhiv direction and in one of the areas seeing the fiercest fighting — the Huliaipole direction.

The commander-in-chief reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Occupiers assault despite heavy losses

"The enemy does not take losses into account and is trying to advance, increasing pressure on our defensive positions," Syrskyi noted.

Read more: Syrskyi on releasing part of military in fall: Realistic, but there are many restrictions

Meetings with commanders and strengthening defense

The commander-in-chief heard reports from commanders of separate brigades, assault regiments, as well as unmanned systems units that are holding designated lines.

They also discussed the supply of various types of weapons and ammunition to strengthen specific defense sectors.

"I issued the necessary orders. We also adjusted further steps that need to be implemented to improve the operational situation," Syrskyi said.

Separately, the commander-in-chief highlighted the work of the joint fire coordination center, which is operating coherently and effectively in this direction and has effectively paralyzed enemy logistics in the south of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Read more: Putin orders Russian General Staff to calculate options for offensive from north, Chernihiv region most likely target – Syrskyi