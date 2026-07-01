Syrskyi on releasing part of military in fall: Realistic, but there are many restrictions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi believes that the discharge of military personnel should not affect the army's combat readiness.

He stated this in an interview with TSN, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the gradual discharge from service of military personnel who had served the longest.

"These reforms are designed to ensure that everything is realistic. They take into account all the specific circumstances and challenges that may arise during the implementation of this reform, while maintaining the necessary level of combat readiness of our Armed Forces—because the most highly trained service members will be discharged. And to ensure adequate replenishment of trained personnel for new rotations and new formations," the Commander-in-Chief explained.

In addition, according to Syrsky, issues of social justice are also being discussed. Relevant proposals have already been drafted.

"I see that this is realistic, but there are many limitations regarding our mobilization capabilities. And we need to take this into account—how many people we can mobilize to replace those in certain categories who will be discharged. That is precisely where certain limitations will arise," he added.

Read more: Partial discharge of military personnel who have been serving since 2022 or earlier will begin in late fall, - Fedorov

Launch of a Comprehensive Military Reform

As a reminder, on June 12, the Ministry of Defense officially announced the launch of the most comprehensive reform of the military service system. The reform introduces unique contract formats with clear terms (starting at 10 months), pay for infantry (up to 460,000 UAH per month), a fast-track return process for soldiers from the Strategic Reserve, and the large-scale recruitment of foreign volunteers for the front lines.

The Ministry of Defense will develop a special "calculator" that will allow every service member to calculate when they will be discharged from service.