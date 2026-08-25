Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bomb: two people were killed

On the night of 25 August, Russian forces launched a guided air strike on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

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According to preliminary reports, two people were killed as a result of the attack.

Details regarding the consequences of the strike and possible casualties are being clarified.

The attack also damaged the roadway, caused a fire in an open area, and resulted in destruction

What led up to this?

A previous attack in Zaporizhzhia damaged a block of flats, with a fire breaking out in one of the flats.

See more: In Zaporizhzhia, Russian drone damaged block of flats, causing fire. PHOTOS