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Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bomb: two people were killed
On the night of 25 August, Russian forces launched a guided air strike on Zaporizhzhia.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
According to preliminary reports, two people were killed as a result of the attack.
Details regarding the consequences of the strike and possible casualties are being clarified.
The attack also damaged the roadway, caused a fire in an open area, and resulted in destruction
What led up to this?
A previous attack in Zaporizhzhia damaged a block of flats, with a fire breaking out in one of the flats.
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