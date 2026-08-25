ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11598 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
2 860 4

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war: approximately 1,479,300 personnel (+1,230 in past 24 hours), 12,293 tanks, 48,567 artillery systems, and 25,220 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,479,300 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to August 25, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,479,300 (+1,230) (killed and wounded);
  • tanks—12,293 (+0) units
  • armored fighting vehicles—25,220 (+9) units
  • artillery systems – 48,567 (+48) units
  • MLRS – 2,058 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,587 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 440 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,378 (+10) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 479,882 (+1,555) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,052 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 139,221 (+448) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,582 (+7) units

Read more: 181 combat engagements on front, enemy launches over 6,000 drones – General Staff

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (12351) Armed Forces HQ (5506) liquidation (3155) elimination (7853)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 