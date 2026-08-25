Afipsky Refinery attacked by drones: fire in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

On the night of 25 August, a series of explosions rocked the village of Afipsky in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia. A fire subsequently broke out on the premises of the Afipsky oil refinery.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian media.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to local residents, the refinery area was attacked by drones. Following the explosions, a fire broke out on the refinery’s premises, and eyewitnesses posted footage online showing smoke rising from the area around the plant. Information regarding the extent of the damage and any possible casualties is currently being verified.

Why the Afipsky Oil Refinery is important

The Afipsky oil refinery is located approximately 18 km from Krasnodar and is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia. Its design capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of crude oil per year, whilst actual processing, according to data cited in a Reuters report, reaches 7.2 million tonnes. This accounts for over 2 per cent of Russia’s total oil refining volume.

The plant produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Its location makes it a key logistics hub for fuel supplies, particularly for Russian troops in the south.