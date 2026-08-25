Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with KAB bombs

On the afternoon of August 25, 2026, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"The enemy launched an attack on the city using three KAB bombs. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties," the statement reads.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Russian forces shelled shopping and entertainment centre in Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured in region. PHOTOS

This news story will be updated