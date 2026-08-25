Defense forces struck EW complexes and occupiers’ warehouses, and also damaged MiG-29, - General Staff

On August 24–25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck electronic warfare systems in Luhansk and Crimea, as well as occupiers’ depots in Berdiansk and Prymorsk, and damaged a MiG-29 at the "Millerovo" airfield.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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A specialized "Peresvet-M" electronic warfare complex was struck in Luhansk.

Additionally, a station used to jam Starlink satellite communications was struck in Myrne, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

Occupiers’ warehouses destroyed and damaged

In Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a warehouse containing fuel, lubricants, and ammunition belonging to Russian troops was struck.

In addition, in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, warehouses containing logistical supplies for one of the occupiers’ units were struck.

A MiG-29 was damaged at the "Millerovo" airfield

Analysis of the data received has confirmed that on August 24, 2026, a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet was damaged at the "Millerovo" military airfield in the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation.

The extent of the damage inflicted on Russian military facilities is currently being assessed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to target key enemy military objectives.

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