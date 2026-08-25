Plans were made to set fire to UAV manufacturing plant in Slovakia: three suspects have been arrested

Authorities in Slovakia have stated that law enforcement officers have foiled plans to set fire to a drone manufacturing plant in the east of the country. The suspects have been arrested.

According to Censor.NET, Radio Free Europe reports this, citing the police.

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What is known

It is reported that, according to police, two suspects were arrested in Slovakia and one in Germany.

It is reported that the police seized a large quantity of an incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, a camera and a hand-drawn map. According to preliminary expert findings, the mixture consists of petrol and polystyrene, commonly known as napalm.

Law enforcement officers reported that no property was damaged and no one was injured.

Potential risks

According to the police press office, the attack could have posed a threat to people’s lives and health, as well as causing significant material damage, as there were likely around 70 employees on the premises and, according to current figures, the value of the property in the production hall amounts to tens of millions of euros.