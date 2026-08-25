FPV drones will fly up to 50% farther: Ukrainian engineers develop new solution for communications system

Drone Industry

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets has developed an innovative solution that will increase the effective operational range of Ukrainian drones by up to 50% and improve communication stability amid enemy electronic warfare interference.

The company told Censor.NET’s Drone Industry project about the development.

"These results were achieved through the development of a new video transmitter (VTX module), one of the key components of an FPV drone responsible for transmitting the video signal from the camera to the ground control station (GCS) or the pilot’s goggles," the company said.

The new HV VTX Pro module will become part of an update to the Hornet Vision digital video transmission system developed by Wild Hornets engineers.

The new solution has already entered serial production and will soon begin operating on the battlefield. At the same time, its introduction will not increase the cost of drones for the Ukrainian military.

How does it work?

The technological solution developed by Wild Hornets engineers has more than doubled the VTX module’s maximum power—to 4 W.

Using an HV VTX Pro module of this power will increase the range over which a clear digital video signal can be transmitted from the drone to the ground station. It will also improve video-link stability and quality in a challenging radio-frequency environment and amid electronic warfare interference.

What does this mean in practice?

The update expands the capabilities of both interceptor drones and strike FPV drones. Under comparable conditions, their maximum effective operational range will increase by up to 50%.

"This means that the operational radius of interceptor drones will increase from approximately 20 km to 30 km, provided there is a favourable radio horizon and an omnidirectional antenna with 360-degree coverage, which is included with Wild Hornets’ Hornet Vision ground stations," the company explained.

The more powerful VTX module also expands the ability of interceptor drones to engage targets moving at extremely low altitudes. Pilots estimate that, depending on the conditions, it could increase the effectiveness of intercepting such targets by at least 20%.

When a directional antenna is used, the new HV VTX Pro could increase the effective communication range even further. This will significantly improve the effectiveness of strike FPV drones, whose maximum operational range will largely depend on battery capacity.

At the same time, in a congested radio-frequency environment or amid electronic warfare interference, the new module will provide greater resistance to interference and more stable communications.

When will the new module be installed on drones?

The HV VTX Pro module has already entered mass production and is being installed on all new Wild Hornets drones equipped with night-time thermal imaging cameras. Drones with daytime cameras will soon also be fitted with the new higher-power module.

"At the same time, thanks to the design solutions developed by Wild Hornets engineers, improving one of the drones’ key characteristics will not affect their cost for the Ukrainian military," the company emphasized.

What comes next?

The presentation and launch of mass production of the new HV VTX Pro module are part of a series of technological innovations on which the Wild Hornets engineering team has worked in recent months.

The company previously updated its Hornet Vision digital video transmission system, increasing the number of independent communication channels from nine to 25.

As a result, up to 25 crews using Hornet Vision will be able to operate simultaneously within a single standard radar coverage area without creating critical radio interference for one another. By comparison, analogue systems can support the effective operation of only up to 10 crews.

"This update will improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian defenders but will not affect the cost of equipment or drones for the military: all Hornet Vision ground control stations can be upgraded to operate in 25-channel mode, while onboard VTX modules supporting this technology are already being installed on new batches of Wild Hornets drones," the company concluded.

About the company "Wild Hornets"

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems.

Wild Hornets was among the pioneers of using FPV drones for combat purposes and developed Sting, the most effective high-speed interceptor drone for destroying enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Its emergence effectively shaped the interceptor drone niche in Ukraine.

Read more: Story of Sting: How "Wild Hornets" made drone interceptor everyone wants

The company combines leadership in this category with an ecosystem of combat drones and innovative communication technologies that will allow pilots to control drones remotely.

Drones produced by Wild Hornets are now used by more than 100 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force, and the State Border Guard Service.